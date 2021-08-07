Kanye West Shows Bulge In Recent Livestream

Images: Twitter & David Shankbone (cc)

Kanye West fans got a treat during his 24-hour Livestream this week.

The rap icon is currently working to finish his latest LP titled Donda at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium. To get fans excited for the upcoming project, Kanye West held a 24-hour Livestream in his room. And at one point, he recorded himself in his underwear. Like in the recent John Cena news, Kanye West’s underwear left a big impression on the internet.

According to Uproxx, Kanye West’s package has been a quiet but consistent rumor for years now. It began, allegedly, back in the days of Myspace when the rapper would send dick pics to any woman who asked, as Jezebel writes. Unfortunately, those pictures were deleted.

It doesn’t help, however, that Kim Kardashian herself has talked about Kanye’s piece. Like Ariana Grande to Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian was happy to booster up her man by talking publically about his package. She did so during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the episode, a pregnant Kim was getting an ultrasound. When the doctor said they were looking for a penis to confirm the baby’s sex, Kim said, “It would definitely take after the father, so you would see it.”

And now that we’ve seen the mound behind a thin piece of clothing, we can judge for ourselves. And we’re not the only ones taking notice.

