Kanye West Shows Bulge In Recent Livestream

Kanye West fans got a treat during his 24-hour Livestream this week.

The rap icon is currently working to finish his latest LP titled Donda at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium. To get fans excited for the upcoming project, Kanye West held a 24-hour Livestream in his room. And at one point, he recorded himself in his underwear. Like in the recent John Cena news, Kanye West’s underwear left a big impression on the internet.

kanye has a monster cock this is why he the goat — Harry (@hxrrythfc) August 5, 2021

good morning kanye west penis🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cdqgcaUMdY — c (@hradcandy) August 5, 2021

According to Uproxx, Kanye West’s package has been a quiet but consistent rumor for years now. It began, allegedly, back in the days of Myspace when the rapper would send dick pics to any woman who asked, as Jezebel writes. Unfortunately, those pictures were deleted.

It doesn’t help, however, that Kim Kardashian herself has talked about Kanye’s piece. Like Ariana Grande to Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian was happy to booster up her man by talking publically about his package. She did so during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the episode, a pregnant Kim was getting an ultrasound. When the doctor said they were looking for a penis to confirm the baby’s sex, Kim said, “It would definitely take after the father, so you would see it.”

And now that we’ve seen the mound behind a thin piece of clothing, we can judge for ourselves. And we’re not the only ones taking notice.

Yooh Ain't no way bruh🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/vRU8S5jGYA — 𝕹𝖆𝖒𝖊 𝖈𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖙 𝖇𝖊 𝖇𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖐 ⓘ (@TKondw) August 5, 2021

did we really just see kanye west's penis on live? i guess we'll never know — sung drip woo (@patintrash) August 5, 2021

nvm i’m back donda needs to drop already the tl is just Kanye west’s erect penis — Bucket 🎩 is listening to nothing (@HoelessBucket) August 5, 2021

if i see another tweet about kanye west's penis i will turn into the joker — Emerson🐛 (@frogyfingers) August 5, 2021

If u look really close you can kind of see the tip of Kanye’s penis in that video — dog whistle mansplain manipulate manslaughter (@IllinoisDad02) August 6, 2021

kanye’s penis is all over the tl i regret installing this app — Ashok 💎 (@GlassFIows) August 5, 2021

yeah kanye got a lovely penis but i’m more interested in hearing donda than seeing kanye’s knob — igor ⁶𓅓 (@flawIessIikeme) August 5, 2021

Kanye checking twitter and see people talking about his dick pic.twitter.com/zBcuJrIRuk — Korten (@Kortenmoody) August 5, 2021

