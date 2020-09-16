Kate McKinnon to Return to Saturday Night Live in October

Get ready for another year of great characters played by Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon. The 36-year-old actress/comedian got her start on SNL in April 2012 and became a full-time cast member in 2013.

While her original contract ended in May 2019, McKinnon extended it through Season 45 (2019-2020). With McKinnon’s return, the entire ensemble cast is returning for the forthcoming season, which is a first for the series in current history for SNL.

According to TVLine, McKinnon’s decision to come back for another season on the late-night sketch comedy show comes after NBC greenlit a limited series about Joe Exotic, from the Netflix documentary, Tiger King. McKinnon will star as Carole Baskin, who is currently competing on Dancing With The Stars.

McKinnon has portrayed an extensive list of celebrities and politicians including Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and The View’s Joy Behar. The comedian has also won a couple of Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in Comedy Series. With Season 46 starting October 3 (a month before Election Day), it is anyone’s guess what politicians McKinnon will get to satirize on SNL.

What do you think of another season of Kate McKinnon on SNL? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: TVLine, USA Today