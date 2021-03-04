Kathryn Hahn Is Now A Pop Star

Agatha All Along Rises To The Top Spot On iTunes And Miss Harkness Herself Is Mind Blown

Wanda, wanda, wanda! Everyone is talking about the latest television phenomenon, Wandavision. Elizabeth Olsen’s daring and brilliant performance as the superhero Wanda Maximoff has captured the hearts of not just fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but casual and new viewers. It’s no surprise that Wandavision is the most watched program on Disney+ and is currently the most watched show globally. The emotionally crippling series probably had its best episode yet with Previously On. While the writing is out of this world, stars like Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Teyonah Parris have captivated our hearts. But of course, maybe the one actress to stand out the most is Kathryn Hahn who portrays a villainess witch, Agatha Harkness. Hahn has been overlooked for decades, always playing the sidekick role as the best friend in comedies or romance films, but now is receiving her chance to shine. Buzz is trending on social media for both Olsen and Hahn to be Emmy nominated, but if that doesn’t work out Hahn is happy to know she is now indirectly a pop singer.

If you haven’t heard anyone humming the tune, Harkness was introduced in her full form via a Munsters inspired theme song which immediately hypnotized our minds and have been signing it since. Agatha All Along, a sixty-three second song, has been sung by fans everywhere on repeat. So much so, Agatha’s theme is now the number one song trending on iTunes Soundtrack Chart!

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hahn recently videoed in to Seth Meyer’s late night show to share her excitement, although she’s thrown off by her popularity. She humbly praises the song’s composers, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, as selfless as she is. But, she’s listed as the performer and it is her singing. On her now being a ‘pop star’, Hahn told Meyers:

“I don’t understand it. I know, it’s amazing. It’s so crazy. What’s happening? I don’t have social media, so the whole thing was like filtered down through all this. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?!’ It’s so funny. Meanwhile, I’m outside scooping dog crap, scooping cat crap. The whole thing is so bonkers right now.”

To imagine one of Marvel’s best villains scooping up animal feces while being told she’s a superstar is absolutely hysterical. Kudos to Hahn for handling her uprising well. With the finale of Wandavision premiering tomorrow, our fingers are crossed that she won’t be terminated and we’ll get to catch her in future films. She’s too good to lose!

If you want to join in on the fun, check out Agatha All Along below – and make sure to tune into Wandavision’s season finale streaming tomorrow, Friday, March 5th only on Disney+.

