Katy Perry Covers A Whitney Houston Classic During “Play” In Sin City

Katy Perry returned to the dance floor this week with her scorching new single with Alesso (“When I’m Gone”). and the ultra-positive response from her new Sin City show at Resorts World Las Vegas simply titled Play has fans worldwide making plans to be “Waking Up In Vegas” after a night seeing Perry on-stage. The set list from Play has gotten a great deal of attention also, with Perry somehow knowing which hits from her massive catalog of pop anthems work best together, and even tossing in a classic from another pop icon; Whitney Houston. Fans were anxious to hear Perry’s take on the sorely missed superstar’s anthem “Greatest Love Of All” and were not disappointed, as Perry wisely merged it with her signature single “Firework”, for a blow the roof off finale to her stage show.

Emerging from what looks to be a key hole in front of a rainbow staircase of sorts, Perry belts out an acoustic version of Houston’s classic (effortlessly evolving the performance into “Firework”), showing the vocal chops that let people know that this pop princess is much more than bubblegum radio anthems.

While Perry’s cover of one of Houston’s most recognizable hits (the full video can be seen here) might seem like a surprise to some, Perry has sprinkled some amazing covers of classic songs throughout her career. Perry covered The Beatles “Hey Jude” at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year concert honoring Paul McCartney, & Perry tore into Queen’s “We Will Rock You” (with Aerosmith’s Joe Perry) at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Whitney Houston is also not the first diva that Perry has covered live. Merging it with a hearty dose of her own hit “Bon Appetit”, Perry launched into Janet Jackson’s classic “What Have You Done For Me Lately”. Check out the full video here, and see Perry below merge both her hit and the classic Janet track seamlessly below.

Follow Katy Perry on Instagram