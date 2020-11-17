HOT

Keiynan Lonsdale Headlined for Billboard’s Live At-Home?

Images via YouTube @Keiynan Lonsdale / Edited by Devin Randall.

Good for you, Lonsdale!

Ever since coming out as bisexual in 2017, Keiynan Lonsdale has committed to creating content that speaks to LGBTQ fans and his own heart. This includes appearing as Blue in Love, Simon, acting in the LGBTQ History series Equal, and making music about his experience as a queer person of color. And, thankfully, the world seems to be accepting of Lonsdale’s creative projects. Because of that, the actor and singer just experienced his first-ever headline performance.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Billboard hosted a Live At-Home Pride Edition event. The event was created to support two organizations: BYP100 (Black Youth Project 100) and Black Rainbow. Both organizations support Black and/or queer people in the fight for social justice and community upliftment. And who did Billboard think would be great to perform? None other than Keiynan Lonsdale.

In the performance, which happened in Australia, Keiynan Lonsdale sang three songs from his debut album Rainbow Boy. He started off the 12-minute performance with “Gay Street Fighter,” before following it up with “White Noise” and “Chocolate.” We love seeing Lonsdale embracing his full self in this performance. Now we’re just wondienrg what the artist will do next? Until then, enjoy the perfomance below.

