Kevin Carrera is Mr. Gay Spain 2026!

Kevin Carrera is wearing the crown, but it was his story that truly won over the audience.

On July 3, 2026, Kevin Carrera represented Galicia at the 19th Mr. Gay Spain Gala in Madrid, one of the biggest highlights of the city’s official LGBTIQ+ Pride celebrations. Held in Plaza de España, the annual event celebrates much more than style and stage presence. It shines a spotlight on visibility, resilience, and the personal journeys of LGBTQ people while blending fashion, live performances, and inspiring storytelling.

This year, Carrera walked away with the title of Mr. Gay Spain 2026, but his path to the crown was anything but easy.

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A story that touched thousands

During the competition, the 27 year old model and influencer shared a deeply personal chapter of his life.

“My father disappeared from my life the day I told him I was gay.”

Those few words immediately captured the attention of both the judges and the audience. Rather than letting rejection define him, Carrera transformed that painful experience into a message of hope.

“If my story manages to get even one father or one mother to embrace their child instead of rejecting them, it will already have been worth it,” he said in a heartfelt speech that moved thousands watching the final.

It was a reminder that sometimes the most powerful victory isn’t taking home a crown. It’s choosing authenticity despite the obstacles.

@kevincarreraa Gane mister gay España 2026, todavía no me lo creo. Este video refleja todo lo que viví, super orgulloso de representar a mi país y ayudaros a luchar por nuestros derechos 🫶🏳️‍🌈 ♬ Originalton – beuto.lomaeus

More than just a sash

Following his victory, Carrera shared his excitement on Instagram.

“Officially Mr. Gay Spain. I still can’t believe all of this.”

He continued, “Thank you so much for making this possible, and thank you as well to all my fellow contestants for making this an unforgettable experience. This year, I will represent our entire community in the best way I possibly can.”

A later post reflected on what the title truly meant to him.

“Lifting that award meant so much more than winning a title. It meant embracing the boy who was once afraid of not being enough and telling him that everything would turn out fine.”

He also paid tribute to his mother, writing, “Thank you for looking after me, for supporting me when I needed it, for believing in me even when I doubted myself, and for teaching me never to stop fighting for my dreams. This award is yours, too.”

@kevincarreraa Hoy es la gran final de mr gay España, estáis preparados? Voy representando mi tierra Galicia @Mr Gay España ♬ sonido original – goonshalo

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Using his platform for something bigger

With millions of followers across social media, Carrera has built more than an online audience. He has built a platform for advocacy.

Despite continuing to receive hateful comments because of his identity, he remains determined to speak out for LGBTQ rights.

“It’s so important to keep fighting for our rights. It’s amazing that I keep getting so many hate comments towards my person for being free and living my life liking what I love,” he has shared.

Now, as Mr. Gay Spain 2026, Carrera begins a new chapter carrying not only a title, but also the voices of those who still need to be heard. If his journey proves anything, it’s that pride isn’t measured by a crown. It’s measured by the courage to keep showing up as your authentic self.