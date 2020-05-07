Kevin Spacey Compared His Sexual Assault Firing To COVID Layoffs

Spacey’s back with another strange video.

For the past two years, the former House of Cards actor has randomly popped up from time to time with a new YouTube video. First, Spacey asked us not to “rush to judgments without facts,” before urging us to “kill with kindness” (coincidentally, one of his accusers, named Ari Behn, died of alleged suicide shortly after that video’s release). Now, he has resurfaced with a new video. And in this one, he expressed sympathy for people facing layoffs and lockdowns. The reason being, he feels they share a similar emotional weight to his circumstances.

In the video, shared below, Spacy spoke in a German business conference called Bits & Pretzels. In his 10-minute speech, he offered words of sympathy to those on lockdown.

“I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop.”

He explained further:

“I don’t think it will come as a surprise for anyone that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017. My job, my relationships and my standing in my own industry were gone in just a matter of hours,” Spacey said. “And so while we may have found ourselves in similar situations albeit for very different reasons, I still feel that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same. And so I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can’t go back to work, or that you might lose your job, and it’s a situation you have absolutely no control over.”

Spacey then went further in his comments by giving an analogy. In the analogy, Spacey compared his situation to driving a car in pursuit of his dreams and having the journey suddenly stopped.

“I was so busy defining myself by what I did or what I was trying to do that when it stopped, I had no idea what to do next, because all I ever knew was how to act,” Spacey said. “When my career came to a grinding, screeching halt, when I was faced with the uncertainty that I might never be hired as an actor again, I had asked myself a question I’d never asked myself before, which is, if I can’t act, who am I?”

The Spacey Situation So Far

Kevin Spacey is the center of several lawsuits and sexual assault accusations. Late last year, Spacey settled one sexual assault lawsuit with an unidentified massage therapist. The Malibu therapist accused Spacey of forcing him to touch the actor’s genitals twice. But according to the accuser’s attorney, the client died in 2019 of undisclosed causes.

This is a separate incident from before mentioned Ari Behn situation. Behn, an artist, author, and former member of the Norwegian royal family, accused Spacey of grabbing his crotch during the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize concert. Behn’s manager Geir Hakonsund shared the news of Behn’s death with the public.

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today,” wrote Hakonsund.

But that’s not the last time someone died after accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual assault. A nursing assistant Linda Culkin threatened to kill Kevin Spacey after one of her patients told her that Spacey allegedly attacked them. Culkin was later hit and killed by a car.

While these three cases involve accusers who have died, they are not the only sexual assault cases surrounding Kevin Spacey. There was the now-dismissed case of British TV anchor Heather Unruh’s son, to accusations from actor Anthony Rapp, accusations from filmmaker Tony Montana, accusations from Roberto Cavazos, accusations from crew members of House of Cards, and three cases currently under investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police.

So no, Kevin Spacey, we don’t think your situation is much like the layoffs caused by the coronavirus.