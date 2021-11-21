Kid Rock Releases New Song Aimed at “Millennials” And “Snowflakes”

In an attempt to stay relevant in the MAGA world, Kid Rock, who was in the news over the summer for his homophobic rant during one of his dive bar concerts, has dropped a new song and accompanying music video aimed at millennials and cancel culture. Rock’s new song, “Don’t Tell Me How to Live,” can be best described as Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” if it was written for privileged white men who suffer from toxic masculinity. Rock raps about “snowflakes” and tries to take down anyone who disagrees with him with lyrics like:

“YEARS AGO WE ALL THOUGHT IT WAS A JOKE SEE THAT EVER KID GOT A MOTHERFUCKIN’ TROPHY BUT YO HOMIE HERE’S THE SITUATION A NATION OF PUSSIES IS OUR NEXT GENERATION”

The music video for “Don’t Tell Me How to Live” (which can be watched on YouTube) showcases Rock with Canadian rock band Monster Truck’s lead singer Jon Harvey wearing fur coats, Rock giving the middle finger to the camera at least once during each verse, Rock riding a rocket shaped like a hand with only the middle finger raised, and many other redneck tropes jammed into a four-minute music video. Near the end of the song, Rock claims he is “like Reverend Run or David Lee Roth. Like Springsteen bitch I’m the mother fucking boss. James Dean shit I’m more like Brad Pitt a little less pretty but I slang more dick.”

Reactions to Rock’s new song vary from high praise in the comments of the YouTube video.

While Twitter users are downright savage in their opinion of Kid Rock and his new song.

I heard if you listen to Kid Rock's new song you get a free confederate flag, side of chlamydia, and a dash of hepatitis. — Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) November 21, 2021

BREAKING: Kid Rock rails against wokeness and cancel culture in new song. Fortunately, nobody will hear it because it’s fucking Kid Rock. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) November 21, 2021

In new video, middle-aged Kid Rock straddles flying dildo while clutching bottle of Viagra, and gun that shoots blanks. pic.twitter.com/z6AaWIfKhw — 🗽 HLEO 🇺🇸 (@1hleo) November 21, 2021

I don't think Kid Rock departing Earth astride a giant cock is quite the own on millennials he thinks it is pic.twitter.com/e1OEq6Fq8P — CyRaptor (@CyRaptor) November 20, 2021

Oh hey a new Kid Rock song. The song: pic.twitter.com/ig05b3uPX9 — Samuel Stewart (@SamE_AsUsuall) November 19, 2021

Source: Kid Rock Official YouTube Channel

