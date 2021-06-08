Kid Rock Uses Homophobic Slur During Dive Bar Appearance

With his buddy Trump no longer President of the United States, Kid Rock is trying his best to keep his name in the news. Unfortunately, for him, it isn’t the way he would prefer.

In what can be seen as a blatant disregard for fans who are still willing to pay to see him perform, Kid Rock, who was performing at a bar called FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee over the weekend, calls out some audience members for recording him by yelling, “You f*cking f**gots with your iPhones out!” and proceeds to sing, “You can post this d*ck right here.” as he grabs his crotch.

While Kid Rock’s latest antics come as no surprise considering his past homophobic remarks and the company he keeps, people took to Twitter to roast the “musician.”

I'm perfectly fine with cancelling Kid Rock cause his "music" is shit and he is shit pic.twitter.com/swpp3On5nk — KWT666 (@_K_W_T_6_6_6_) June 8, 2021

I’m not surprised that Kid Rock is a homophobic bigot. I am surprised he is still performing. pic.twitter.com/flTL5qkUwG — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) June 8, 2021

F**k Kid Rock. F**k his anti-mask redneck ass and his neanderthal social views and his trailer-trash music. https://t.co/9FYzGjn3Nl — Tom Q Public (@PublicTom) June 7, 2021

The shocking part of the Kid Rock story is the fact that it’s 2021 and people are actually paying to see him live pic.twitter.com/xJxRO2QXlN — #𝕍𝕒𝕔𝕔𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕕𝔸𝔽 🏳️‍🌈 (@Justdrewisme) June 7, 2021

Point of order: Kid Rock is not a redneck. He is a millionaire Detroit yankee son of wealthy parents. He adopted the confederate style all on his own. If he ever lived in a trailer park it was by choice. He’s VIRTUE SIGNALING redneckery, essentially. https://t.co/6Whh6Tdjg5 — 🏴Saint🏴Sluggo🏴: Your Most Trusted News Source (@SaintSluggo) June 7, 2021

Lmao, Kid Rock is a dickhead.

Cancel Culture has him on the run so bad, it looks like there's a no snitchin'(recording) policy around him. Taken from: https://t.co/6raejpX8sI pic.twitter.com/cPuRtAdmcU — deus🕊 (@mejiaalmighty) June 7, 2021

Kid Rock is a #MAGA moron. No wonder he's playing bars and his albums barely get certified aluminum. pic.twitter.com/EyhAKYAic9 — Things Goin' On (@YugeSuccess) June 7, 2021

The video of Kid Rock’s rant can be seen below.

Let us know what you think in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: TMZ, TMZ Official YouTube Channel, Kid Rock Official Instagram Account,