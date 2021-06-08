Kid Rock Uses Homophobic Slur During Dive Bar Appearance

HOT

Kid Rock on the golf course with former President Donald Trump (Photo Credit: Kid Rock Official Instagram Account)

With his buddy Trump no longer President of the United States, Kid Rock is trying his best to keep his name in the news. Unfortunately, for him, it isn’t the way he would prefer.  

In what can be seen as a blatant disregard for fans who are still willing to pay to see him perform, Kid Rock, who was performing at a bar called FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee over the weekend, calls out some audience members for recording him by yelling, “You f*cking f**gots with your iPhones out!” and proceeds to sing, “You can post this d*ck right here.” as he grabs his crotch.

While Kid Rock’s latest antics come as no surprise considering his past homophobic remarks and the company he keeps, people took to Twitter to roast the “musician.”

The video of Kid Rock’s rant can be seen below.

