Kim Cattrall and Zane Phillips to Star in Queer Series ‘Glamorous’

Kim Cattrall from Sex and the City, and Zane Phillips of Fire Island, are joining the cast of Netflix’s upcoming LGBTQ-focused series entitled Glamorous.

According to Deadline, Miss Benny will play the role of Marco Mejia who is gender non-conforming and queer. Phillips, on the other hand, will portray Madolyn Addison’s (Cattrall) devoted son named Chad.

Glamorous is said to be a coming-of-age story focused on Marco (Miss Benny) being stuck in a rut until meeting legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall).

Aside from the three stars, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris, and Graham Parkhurst will also also be joining the cast of Glamorous, which is a 10-part series written and produced by Jordon Nardino.

In addition to all the anticipation surrounding the series, Phillips seems to be as excited about the news, as he shared it on his personal Instagram account as well.

Source: attitude.co.uk