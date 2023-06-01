Kim Cattrall Stuns the Internet with ‘And Just Like That…’ S2 Cameo

It’s official! Kim Cattrall is reprising her ‘Sex and the City’ role as Samantha Jones in ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2, and here are the deets.

According to Variety, the 66-year-old British-Canadian actress will only appear in one scene for the series’ Season 2 finale, and her dialogue was reportedly shot on March 22 in New York City, as per the outlet’s sources.

The scene is said to be a phone conversation between Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha, who has moved to London in the show. Cattrall’s part was reportedly shot without her seeing or speaking with the cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King.

In Season 1 of ‘And Just Like That…’, it was shown that Carrie reached out to an estranged Samantha via text, and they planned to see each other to reconcile in the finale of the first season.

Moreover, Cattrall is not exactly on good terms with her ‘Sex and the City’ co-stars, as she revealed in 2017 that she was never friends with them, and that their relationship on set felt “toxic.”

In early 2018, the actress’ brother suddenly passed away, and Parker expressed her condolences by commenting on Cattrall’s Instagram post. Thereafter, Cattrall lashed out at Parker for “exploiting” her family’s tragedy.

Cattrall revealed in the past that she would not be doing a third ‘Sex and the City’ movie with the cast, and she has not appeared in ‘And Just Like That…’ prior to the recently reported cameo for the show’s Season 2 finale.

“And Just Like That…” Season 2 is set to premiere on June 22, and Cattrall’s scene will reportedly be aired around August.

Sources: variety.com, justjared.com