Kim Cattrall’s Comeback Continues

After Not Returning For A SATC Reboot, Cattrall Lands Two Engaging Streaming Series Roles

It’s understood that any fanatic of Sex and the City (SATC) is gearing up their cosmopolitan recipes for the premiere of the reboot, Just Like That, next month exclusively on HBO Max. We understand more that many loyal viewers are still devastated over the loss of Kim Cattrall’s character – fan favorite, powerhouse publicist, Samantha Jones, not returning to the reboot. Production has already spoiled how they’re handing her absence. They are leaving the door wide open for Cattrall to return in would-be season two – since she isn’t killed off but is simply having a severe fight with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. Cattrall has proven that she isn’t going to be sitting home wallowing in regret over wanting to appease the fan base. She’s keeping busy with two roles in highly anticipated upcoming streaming series that could give us the desperate fill we’ll need amid the reboot.

According to NBC-PeacockTV, Cattrall is set to portray a recurring boozy southern socialite who worked her way up from the bottom in Peacock’s reboot of Queer as Folk. Original Creator Russell T. Davies is executive producing the next generation of Queer, taking the gays from England, to Pittsburgh, and finally New Orleans as the stage for the latest installment. Cattrall’s Jones could likely seep into the pages of this, especially with the material they have of her being an alcoholic from the ‘trailer park’, so perhaps we could see her inspired by Anna Nicole Smith. Either way, it’s going to be exciting to see her back on our screens, but she isn’t done yet.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cattrall is also pinned to be the narrative voice as the older version of Hilary Duff’s titular character on the upcoming Hulu series, How I Met Your Father, which is a full time role. This series is a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother and will follow the same narrative format of an older voice recalling zany stories of the past. That reboot is basically calling to the gays, because a combination of Cattrall and Lizzie McGuire AKA Duff herself is oozing with glam.

Recently, Cattrall also wrapped a feature film opposite Robert DeNiro, so just like that – Cattrall’s having an explosive comeback – and maybe these roles can give us some inkling of hope she may return to her iconic character in the future.

Source: NBC-PeacockTV, Entertainment Weekly