Could Samantha Jones Return For Season 2 Of “And Just Like That”?

And Just Like That…it seems we might have a chance at seeing Samantha Jones join the Sex and the City quartet after all-just not yet. Daily Mail reports that one thing is completely certain; Samantha Jones is most certainly not dead. Instead, life is going to imitate art; Kim Cattrall’s absence as the fourth member of the iconic Sex and the City cast will be explained very quickly, with viewers learning that “Samantha and Carrie Bradshaw have fallen out over Carrie firing Samantha as her publicist and they no longer talk. This effectively ends their personal relationship. As the ten episode series moves forward, we will see that Bradshaw misses her friends and wants to repair the relationship”.

The filming insider goes on to indicate that the series is in the “final stages” of filming, with “the first three episodes being frantically edited” with the plan for them to premiere in December when the show officially premieres. Various scenes showing the women walking through New York City, filming with their male co-stars (including Jon Tenney in an unknown role at this time) and even filming a funeral scene have all been witnessed by native New Yorkers.

One person who is ensuring that fans know that she is not replacing Kim Cattrall’s iconic performance is new And Just Like That cast member Nicole Ari Parker who is portraying Lisa Todd Wexley, a “Park Avenue mother and documentarian”. “When it first came out that I was replacing the Samantha character — which is not true at all, so please write that — I have been yelled at, and I’ve also been attacked with love” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve been photographed in places I should never be photographed. The fans are so excited and over the top. I had some idea of that because I am one of those fans, but I had no idea [the extent of it].” To clarify, Parker said there are four new characters joining the show, “four women of color who are fully realized women with full lives,” she says, speaking of Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman. She ended with “Everyone’s still having sex and it’s wonderful.”

As for Kim Cattrall stepping once more into the stilettos of the iconic character of Samantha Jones, hope still seems to spring eternal. The insider says “We’ll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn’t a one off, this will be a series,” they said. “It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.”

“We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season – the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise” they added.

