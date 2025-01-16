Kit Connor Displays Big Pecs in Shirtless Soccer Video

He can play with my balls in front of other guys any time. I say after Googling to make sure he’s over 18.

Heartstopper star Kit Connor is going viral on social media once again thanks to new shirtless content courtesy of his friend and Romeo + Juliet co-star Daniel Bravo Hernandez.

The duo is currently starring in Romeo + Juliet on Broadway, where Connor plays Romeo and Hernandez plays Abraham, alongside Rachel Zegler and Gabby Beans.

Hernandez took to Twitter to share the young actors playing soccer while on break from production, and the rest is thirsty-thirsty history.

It’s funny that, even with grainy video quality, you can tell which stud is Kit Connor from a mile away. It’s definitely the legs, pecs and “golden retriever hair” for me.

A fourth (and rumored final) season of Heartstopper is currently pending on Netflix. Of course, Joe Locke also stars alongside Connor as two young schoolboys who fall in love.

What’s next for Kit Connor?

The 20-year-old is poised to take Hollywood by storm after wrapping up his commitment to Heartstopper. Rumor has it Marvel has already expressed interest in booking him for an upcoming movie.

And as long as this equates to further shirtless content, well, I couldn’t be happier.

What do you think of the latest shirtless Kit Connor video? Heartstopper has thrived on Netflix for three years now, are you still a fan of his? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!

Source: Into More

kit connor futbolero es absolutamente TODO lo que necesitaba en mi vida pic.twitter.com/aPH3jFzU98 — 🍂 vicky. (@viickyvGR) January 14, 2025