Kit Connor Wows with Shirtless Moment in ‘Romeo + Juliet’

Emmy-award winning actor Kit Connor stars alongside Golden Globes-Award winning actress Rachel Zegler in the Broadway Revival of Romeo + Juliet directed by Sam Gold–a modern retelling of the classic love story by William Shakespeare–with music by Jack Antonoff.

Sam Gold’s take on the classic novel is bold and fresh, starting with a matter-of-fact revelation that the two main characters will, inevitably, be dead by the end of the show. This knowledge makes all the passionate kisses, lingering looks, and shared moments all the more bittersweet and captivating to watch.

BEFORE THE SHOW STARTS THE CAST IS INTRODUCED!!!!! I was able to catch KIT CONNOR AND RACHEL ZEGLER’S BEGINNING INTRO!!!! Y’ALL NEED TO SEE ROMEO & JULIET ASAP!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XlXMx2IrxV — FD✨🍉 (@francisdominiic) September 27, 2024

The premise of the play reads:

“Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

Connor has taken both Broadway and the internet by storm with his modern reimagining of the lovestruck Romeo. Starting off in head-to-toe sparkles, he later strips down to a rugged mesh, sleeveless tee before going completely shirtless in a jaw-dropping moment that has the internet buzzing. The eye-catching wardrobe choices are crafted to keep younger audiences and new theatergoers glued to their seats, adding an edgy, contemporary flair to the timeless tragedy. Of course, the two leads’ viral fame—and certain infamous headlines—have only fueled the show’s online hype, though we’ll leave those details for another time.

A few scenes from the show have gone viral, but one in particular has everyone gushing over Kit’s muscle gains. Let’s just say Kit has a knack for making us all lose our heads whenever he takes off his shirt. I mean just look at his chiseled chest…

Here’s another one of Connor putting his gym workouts to good use by pulling his entire body weight up to kiss his Juliet.

On doing pull-ups multiple times per week, Connor had this to say about the physical demands of his role:

“I’ve gotta say it’s not so much the wrist that’s the problem, it’s the hands. i get—like the calluses are quite bad. so, my shoulders and my wrists are fine. um, it’s really not quite as tricky as i think people have given me credit for…”

kit connor on the physical toll of the “romeo + juliet” pull-up: “that’s a good question. no one’s really asked me about the wrist. i’ve gotta say it’s not so much the wrist that’s the problem, it’s the hands. i get—like the calluses are quite bad. so, my shoulders and my wrists… pic.twitter.com/st1qcvxh8R — kit connor updates (@kconnorupdate) October 24, 2024

Comments online have been nothing short of amusing!

“ BREAKING NEWS: this clip of kit connor as romeo lifting himself up to kiss rachel zegler as juliet just received a 45 minute standing ovation from me in my bedroom after watching it for the 4785th time”

“me going into romeo + juliet not really attracted to kit connor and then seeing him do a pull up to give rachel zegler a kiss and then dramatically falling on a bed of flowers”

“Tony nomination incoming…”

“ cannot stop thinking about kit connor doing a pull up to reach up and kiss rachel zegler in the current broadway adaptation of romeo and juliet like genuinely it’s consuming my mind”

Kit’s ‘Heartstopper’ co-star Joe Locke even came to support him!

Don’t miss out on this Gen-Z spectacular retelling of the classic love story. Tickets are available HERE.