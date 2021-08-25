Kit Williamson Reveals Cast For New Series ‘Unconventional’

Jacob Williamson is a busy man!

Not only is the EastSiders creator working on a fantasy series with a gay male lead, but he just announced the cast of a new tv comedy series called Unconventional. According to Deadline, Unconventional follows queer siblings Noah and Margot Guillory and their love interests Dan Charles and Elisa Slate. The group decides to form an unconventional family as they figure out their thirties.

That rocky beginning gets even messier, however, when a new family member joins the pack. Noah and Margot’s conservative mother, Carolyn Guillory, leaves her home in Texas to join her children in California. She then must adjust to queer life in Palm Springs and Joshua Tree.

And who will star in this upcoming series? Kit Williamson himself will lead as Noah Guillory and Aubrey Peeples (Nashville) will star as Margot. They’ll be joined by James Bland (Giants) as Dan, Briana Venskus (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Elisa, and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson (Friday Night Lights) as Carolyn. In addition, the full cast of series regulars includes Willam Belli, Constantine Rousouli, and Laith Ashley. James Bland will also serve as a writer, director, and producer on the series.

That’s not all. There are several guest stars signed on for the show including Kathy Griffin, Beau Bridges, Tuc Watkins, Jenna Ushkowitz, Angela E. Gibbs, Tim Russ, Beth Grant, Stephen Guarino, James Urbaniak, John Halbach, Brooke Seguin, Miranda Bailey, Quei Tann, and Chaunté Wayans.

“It’s still rare for a TV show to center on the LGBTQ experience,” said Williamson at the cast annnouncement. “Filming this series independently enables us to tell the story on our own terms, and to create opportunities for queer talent. We deserve a more authentic representation in front of and behind the camera.”

