Kristen Stewart & Gay Ghost Hunters Unite on Hulu!

Kristen Stewart – she’s done it all. She’s co-starred alongside Jodie Foster, she’s chased Robert Pattinson across continents, she’s praised Joan Jett, she’s been in a wicked fairy tale, she’s kicked ass as an Angel and she’s ran from deep-sea monsters. But now she’s up against her biggest challenge: proving the existence of ghosts. Stewart serves as executive producer and narrator of the upcoming Hulu series Living for the Dead.

From the creators of Queer Eye, join the “Ghost Hunties” Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggie, Logan Taylor and Roz Hernandez as they explore haunted locations around the USA and “help the living by healing the dead.” If that catch phrase isn’t catchy, I don’t know what is!

Five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they’ll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they’ll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood – living and dead.

With episode titles including “Rainbows and Clowns,” “A Spookiki with the Dead,” “Dying for Hallow-Kween” and “The Working Dead,” this is certainly a paranormal investigation series you don’t want to miss!

Living for the Dead drops all eight episodes at once on Hulu Wednesday, October 18.

Kristen Stewart, a former Oscar nominee, says of the upcoming adventure:

It’s so cool and enlivening that me and my best friend CJ Romero had this funny idea and now it’s a show. It started as a bit of a hypothetical, silly pipe dream and now I am so proud to have shepherded something that is as moving and meaningful as it is truly a gay old time. Our cast makes me laugh and cry and they had the courage and heart to take us places I wouldn’t go by myself. It’s a super cool maiden voyage for the company I’ve started with my partners Dylan Meyer and Maggie McLean. This is just the beginning for us and for ‘Living for the Dead.’ We want to one day have traipsed across the entire spooky ass country.

Other key contributors to the show include David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo, CJ Romero and Elaine White.

After being extremely popular in the early 2000s and mid-2010s, the ghost hunting genre has needed a major rebranding… and Living for the Dead could be that vehicle! I just renewed my subscription to Hulu so I could watch American Horror Story: Delicate, so I’m definitely adding this show to my watch list, too!

And, hey, we’re all fans of queer representation in all forms of media!

Will you be watching Living for the Dead when it premieres on Hulu Wednesday, October 18?