Kristian Nairn On ‘Beyond the Throne’ Memoir, Becoming Hodor, and More

Kristian Nairn may not be the most recognizable name in entertainment, but he will always be remembered for bringing to life one of television’s most beloved fantasy characters: Hodor from Game of Thrones.

As the lovable, monosyllabic servant to House Stark, Hodor left an indelible mark across seasons 1-4 and 6 of the HBO series before meeting his end in one of the show’s most shocking and devastating death scenes. Last month, Nairn released the first-ever memoir from a cast member, Beyond the Throne: Epic Journeys, Enduring Friendships, and Surprising Tales, which offers an inside look at the cast, crew, sets, and the extraordinary experience of being part of a cultural phenomenon that drew an average of 25 million viewers per episode by the series’ end.

However, the book is more than just a treat for fans; it’s a powerful narrative about self-confidence and believing that you are enough. Nairn, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, not only brings a unique and important perspective to his memoir, but his story resonates with many in the community who have felt like outsiders. Like Hodor, he embodies the endearing insider/outsider dynamic.

Before acting, Nairn was a DJ and well-known for his vibrant persona as a drag queen named Revvlon, who captivated audiences with performances at iconic venues such as the famous Kremlin nightclub. His multifaceted career and experiences add depth and richness to his narrative, making him a fascinating figure in both entertainment and LGBTQ+ visibility.

Instinct recently caught up with the gentle giant to talk more about Beyond the Throne and what inspired him to write the book, as well as what he hopes readers take away from his story, what led him to auditioning for Game of Thrones, ultimately finding the perfect role in Hodor, and the possibility of reviving Revvlon.

Check out the full video interview below.

Kristian Nairn

