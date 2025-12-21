Kristin Chenoweth in Crisis: Adam Sank’s Final Verdict Hits Hard

It’s been a bruising week for Kristin Chenoweth. First came the bombshell Broadway announcement: her musical The Queen of Versailles is closing early, moving its final performance up to December 21, 2025 — nearly two weeks ahead of the previously scheduled January 4 closing — due to what producers are calling “harsh economic realities.”

And now, just as that shock rippled through the theater world, Chenoweth is getting slammed from a very different direction — by comedian, actor, and media personality Adam Sank, whose scorching takedown of her handling of the Charlie Kirk controversy has exploded across social media.

And trust us: he didn’t whisper it. He roared.

“This is the last thing I’ll say about the whole Kristin Chenoweth/Charlie Kirk thing,” Sank began — instantly signaling a final, blistering sermon. “Because frankly, it’s over, it’s exhausting, and the people who don’t get it by now never will.”

The Broadway World Cabaret Award winner — also a philanthropist who has raised over $100K for LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS causes — is known for his quick wit. But this time, Sank wasn’t aiming for laughs. He was aiming for truth. Raw, unvarnished truth.

And the internet is still reverberating.

From his opening line, Sank made one thing explicit: in his view, the problem isn’t the fans — it’s Chenoweth.

“When a celebrity says something that hurts their fanbase, that’s on the celebrity,” he said plainly. “It’s not the fans’ fault.”

Fans, exhausted from days of arguing online, lit up instantly. Someone had finally said what they’d been trying to express.

“They’re not being overly sensitive; they’re not misinterpreting what the celebrity said; they’re not wrong to have the feelings they’re having,” he continued. “And to claim otherwise is a form of gaslighting.”

Gaslighting — a word Sank says he avoids because of overuse — but felt necessary here.

The response? Immediate. Viral. Screenshots, stitches, shares, and a flood of “THANK YOU” comments drowning timelines everywhere.

CELEBRITY PRIVILEGE? SANK SAYS KRISTIN FORGOT HERS

Sank was clear-eyed about the complexities of fandom.

“Do fans go overboard sometimes? Of course,” he said. “Is there a lynch-mob mentality on social media? Absolutely.”

But he reminded everyone of a reality celebrities often forget — or pretend to.

“Celebrities are people of privilege,” he explained. “They have a platform and a reach that ordinary humans do not. With that comes a responsibility.”

Then came the sentence that poured gasoline onto an already raging conversation:

“When they say and do stupid shit, they need to own it. Kristin has not.”

To Sank, this isn’t about politics. It isn’t about right or wrong. It’s about strategy — and, in his view, Chenoweth’s has been disastrous.

“Putting right and wrong completely aside,” he argued, “she has handled this in the worst way possible from a PR perspective. Whoever is advising her should be fired.”

From Broadway to Twitter, jaws dropped.

THE BOTTOM LINE — AND IT LANDS HARD

Sank closed with a mic-drop that left Chenoweth defenders scrambling:

“If she’s a victim, she’s a victim of her own words and actions — or lack thereof.”

He emphasized that frustrated fans — the ones hurt, confused, or disappointed — were not the villains here.

“We didn’t start this fight,” he said. “You can continue being a Kristin stan if you wish; it’s a free country (ish). But stop telling us we’re wrong to feel what we feel.”

And then came the final line — the one already headlining TikTok edits and X threads:

“And for God’s sake, stop telling us that all she did was express empathy for a dead man. Because that’s a fucking lie.”

Sharp. Unfiltered. Unmistakably Sank.

ADAM SANK: THE VOICE FANS TRUST

Sank isn’t just a comic — he’s a storyteller, activist, podcaster, and one of the most outspoken queer voices in entertainment.

And whether readers agree with him or not, his clarity, his candor, and his willingness to say the loud part louder have made him a central voice in the Chenoweth–Kirk discourse.

He insists this is the last he’ll say about it.

But between a Broadway closing notice and a viral celebrity call-out, one thing is clear:

Kristin Chenoweth’s week is far from over.

Rob Shuter is a celebrity journalist, talk-show host, and former publicist who has represented an A-list roster including Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Kate Spade, Diddy, Jon Bon Jovi, Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Simpson, and HRH Princess Michael of Kent.