Kylie Minogue Becomes 1st Woman To Top UK Charts Across 5 Consecutive Decades

Kylie Minogue just achieved something quite spectacular thanks to the release of her fifteenth studio album Disco.

It debuted at number one on the UK album chart over stiff competition from massive girl group Little Mix who ended up in the runner up position with their latest effort Confetti.

Disco, in doing so, helped Kylie earn an amazing honor. She became the first woman to score number one albums in the UK across five consecutive decades.

It was also a massive selling week for her as Disco sold 55,000 copies which in turn made it the biggest opening week sales of 2020 thus far across the pond.

“Disco has entered the charts at number one!,” the gay icon told Official Charts Company. “I don’t know what to say, I’m lost for words, thank you to everyone who has supported this album and this campaign, it means the world to me.”

Kylie has managed to hit the pole position on the UK charts with seven of her other efforts dating all the way back to 1988 with her self-titled debut. Others that reached the top included Enjoy Yourself (1989), Greatest Hits (1992), Fever (2001), Aphrodite (2010), Golden (2018) and Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection (2019).

Disco achieved similar success worldwide as it also made it to number one in Scotland and her home country of Australia. It has won over many critics in the process include Instinct Magazine‘s very own Gerald Biggerstaff who had this to say about it.

“Every song on Disco is an experience in itself. Some standout songs for me are ‘Say Something,’ “Magic,” ‘Monday Blues,’ ‘Supernova,’ ‘I Love It,’ ‘Where Does the DJ Go?’, ‘Celebrate You,’ and ‘Fine Wine.” Don’t let this list of my favorite songs fool you because the whole album is phenomenal, and it is not to be overlooked.”

Congrats to Kylie on this wonderful achievement!