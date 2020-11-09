Review: Kylie Minogue’s ‘Disco’ Lives Up to Its Name

When Kylie Minogue announced the release of her 15th studio album, Disco, she must have taken a glimpse into the future because the new album dropped a day before we found out that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States. Disco absolutely lives up to its name with its catchy hooks and unforgettable lyrics.

Never one to let anything stop her, not even a pandemic, Kylie was determined to make her newest album a reality. In an interview with NPR, she explained the challenges of building a studio in her house:

“I think if there was a kind of fly-on-the-wall camera, it would’ve been a comedy. I mean, me trying to wrangle the sound absorber, which bit goes where, lots of googling YouTube tutorials and calling a friend.”

Kylie also mentions to NPR’s Ari Shapiro how she had doubts about releasing a disco album:

“There was a point during lockdown and during all of that where I guess maybe the album was kind of finished. And I did question, what does this mean? What’s the point? There’s so much happening in the world and there’s no discos open. But the main question that kind of reassured me to keep going was, ‘What will I achieve if I don’t release it?’ And the answer, that’s really easy, was absolutely nothing. So we stuck with Disco.”

Thank goodness Kylie and her label did because Disco is exactly what all of us needed right now for so many different reasons. At a time when all of us can’t get together in our local dance clubs, Kylie gave us the gift of a disco album to have our dance parties in the privacy and safety of our own homes. The deluxe version of Disco has a run time of 54 minutes with 16 songs.

This album sounds like it was produced by the definitive producer of disco, Giorgio Moroder, which Kylie recorded “Right Here, Right Now” for his album, Déjà Vu, in 2015.

Every song on Disco is an experience in itself. Some standout songs for me are “Say Something,” “Magic,” “Monday Blues,” “Supernova,” “I Love It,” “Where Does the DJ Go?”, “Celebrate You,” and “Fine Wine.” Don’t let this list of my favorite songs fool you because the whole album is phenomenal, and it is not to be overlooked.

You can find Disco on all streaming services or if you prefer a physical copy, you buy it on CD, vinyl, or cassette on Kylie’s online store.

Last week, Kylie talked to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the inspirations for Disco and stories behind some of her hits.

Let us know what you think of the Kylie Minogue album in the comments or on our social media accounts.

