Kylie Minogue Thinks “It Would Be Great” To Collaborate With Madonna

The unnecessary comparisons between Madonna and Kylie Minogue have been plainly, occurring for decades. Long seen as the Australian answer to the Material Girl, Minogue is now dropping a brand new album, simply titled Disco. While it is already being compared to Madonna’s 2005 Confessions On A Dance Floor album (especially Minogue’s brand new single, the glistening “Magic”) Minogue is looking at it as an opportunity to finally be able to collaborate with Madonna herself.

During a recent chat with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show Andy Cohen Live, Minogue indicated that while this album may not include a collaboration with Madonna, Minogue said she “would love to” one day make that happen. “I’ve long said that it would be great to do something with Madonna” she added.

There is one run-in that the two LGBT icons had that probably flew under the radar to many of us, until now. After a run in at the legendary paparazzi and fashion fest, The Met Ball, Minogue ironically says “I went to say hello to her and we had a brief chat, the photographer got one picture, probably didn’t know who I was, and I think it’s her boyfriend at the time or friend that is blocking me out so the fans are going nuts,”

Kylie Minogue’s Disco” is out November 6th

Follow Kylie Minogue on Instagram