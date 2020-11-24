Lady Bunny’s Delivers With Her New Holiday Show “What Child Is This?”

Lady Bunny’s live holiday performances have become somewhat of a New York City institution, & this nightlife and drag icon is not letting anything stop her from “delivering” her new show What Child Is This? including a pandemic. Lady Bunny (and fellow demented writer and collaborator Beryl Mendelbaum) have re-written Christmas classics for the COVID set, with updated classics like “Rudolpho The Uncut Reindeer” and remaking a Mariah Carey classic with “All I Want For Christmas (Is A Vaccine)”. The polarizingly political Bunny also tosses in some timely political material, with a raucous version of “Twas The Night Before Christmas” which puts Santa himself squarely in the White House as the outgoing occupants anticipate the arrival of our new President & First Lady. Expect Lady Bunny to deliver festive costume changes, larger than life bouffants, and the exact kind of irreverent and razor sharp humor that made The New York Times sum up Bunny as “the city’s reigning drag queen”.

Despite not being able to perform live, the First Lady of Wigstock (and recently minted “Famed New Yorker” by Town & Country) Lady Bunny has forged on. She has appeared virtually at Boulder’s Fringe Festival, as well as the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival & in Amazon Prime’s LGBT Pride. She teamed up with fellow New York City drag legend Flotilla DeBarge on their summer anthem parody “DAP”, which, in addition to receiving accolades from comedians like Jenifer Lewis and Margaret Cho, racked up over 100,000 views on Instagram. Lady Bunny also co-stars in HHN: Hateful Hags Network, a new on-demand special with Bianca del Rio, and next up will be launching Ebony & Irony, a podcast with RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 winner (and fellow New Yorker) Monet X Change.

Bunny’s latest single “Santa’s Spreadin’ COVID Around” is available now & is being released on her own label with a b-side track, “Joy & Happiness.” That single brings listeners into 2021 with a killer and trademark Lady Bunny dance beat along with a much-needed message of leaving negativity in the past. With her signature direct and sardonic wit, Lady Bunny says “It’s been a long, soul-sucking year and until a vaccine is available for all, laughter remains the best medicine,” She went on to say “The naughty “What Child Is This”? also makes the perfect gift to horrify prudish relatives with.”

Lady Bunny’s new holiday show, ‘What Child Is This’? premieres Friday, December 4 at 7PM. It will be available for streaming through Monday, January 4. Tickets are $9.99 and available at VossEvents.com.