Lady Gaga Brings Vivid Imagery With A Big Twist in Music Video For ‘911’

When Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica, was released at the end of May, fans of the Mother Monster instantly took to the album’s seventh (‘Chromatica II’) and eighth (‘911’) tracks on the album. The flawless transition between the two tracks became the subject of reaction videos and internet memes.
Fans of the two tracks are experiencing another wig snatching as Gaga released the music video for ‘911’ on Friday. The music video opens with ‘Chromatica II’ playing with visuals of Gaga in a desert and as the transition to ‘911’ happens we see her enter a pueblo(?). Throughout the song, many different things occur around Gaga, and while upon first viewing, these events occurring do not make sense until the end of the video where there is a big twist.
Gaga posted on Instagram on Friday about the video for ‘911’
This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us. I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him. I’d like to thank Haus of Gaga for being strong for me when I wasn’t, and the crew for making this short film safely during this pandemic without anyone getting sick. It’s been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with “911”. Thank you @Bloodpop for taking a leap of faith with me to produce a record that hides in nothing but the truth. Finally, thank you little monsters. I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain.
The music video for ‘911’ by Lady Gaga can be viewed below.
