Lady Gaga Brings Vivid Imagery With A Big Twist in Music Video For ‘911’

When Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica, was released at the end of May, fans of the Mother Monster instantly took to the album’s seventh (‘Chromatica II’) and eighth (‘911’) tracks on the album. The flawless transition between the two tracks became the subject of reaction videos and internet memes.

Fans of the two tracks are experiencing another wig snatching as Gaga released the music video for ‘911’ on Friday. The music video opens with ‘Chromatica II’ playing with visuals of Gaga in a desert and as the transition to ‘911’ happens we see her enter a pueblo(?). Throughout the song, many different things occur around Gaga, and while upon first viewing, these events occurring do not make sense until the end of the video where there is a big twist.

Gaga posted on Instagram on Friday about the video for ‘911’

The music video for ‘911’ by Lady Gaga can be viewed below.

Sources: Lady Gaga Official YouTube Channel, Lady Gaga Official Instagram Page