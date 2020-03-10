Lady Gaga Fails To Hit Number One On The Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Stupid Love’

Lady Gaga‘s newest song “Stupid Love” did not debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week but it did earn the Grammy winning singer her 16th overall hit to land in the top 10.

“Stupid Love”, which is the first song off her upcoming sixth studio album Chromatica (being released on April 10) debuted at number five on the main chart but did, however, hit number one on the Hot Dance/Electronics Songs. She now joins a small but coveted list of artists to have songs rank in the top ten in the 2000’s,’10’s and 20’s following Mariah Carey, Eminem, Drake and Maroon 5.

Gaga’s newest song marks her first big return to the Billboard Hot 100 since her track “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper hit number one in March 2019. “Shallow” earned her an Oscar for Best Original Song from A Star is Born alongside Mark Ronson who co-wrote the ballad. She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role but lost to Olivia Colman in The Favorite.

Expect to see a lot more of Gaga musically this year. She announced dates for The Chromatica Ball, her brand new stadium tour, last week that is set to begin in Paris, France on July 24 and end in New Jersey on August 19.