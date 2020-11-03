Lady Gaga Slammed For ‘Cringe AF’ Political Video in Support of Joe Biden

Lady Gaga‘s political video in support of Presidential candidate Joe Biden wasn’t entirely well-received online.

The “Born This Way” singer posted the clip on Saturday, October 31, where some thought she was mocking Donald Trump voters based on the way she was dressed and how she acted.

“Hey, this is Lady Gaga. I’m voting for America, which means I’m voting for Joe Biden,” the footage began. The Grammy winner was decked in camouflage with knee-high boots and stunner shades as she leaned against the side of a pickup truck.

“And if you live in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, or Arizona, I encourage you to vote,” she said which referenced some of the major swing states in the 2020 election.

She then took a swig from her can of beer before slamming it to the ground. “Cheers to the 2020 election.”

This didn’t sit well with some even though the clip itself appeared to be filmed with honest intentions. Here’s a handful of negative tweets hurled at Gaga as a result of the footage:

“Is this a joke?! I just lost all respect for Gaga. Voting for a corrupt career politician… guess that’s the reason she’s cracking a cold one – gotta numb all that guilt away w/the alcohol!”

“I don’t own a truck, never worn camo or drank a beer so if this is your idea of #TrumpSupporters you’re dead wrong we’re college educated, hard working people who love our country but nice try GaGa.”

“She’s wearing camouflage next to a big truck drinking beer in a sad attempt to relate with conservatives to steer their votes blue. This just shows how disconnected Hollywood is from conservative culture. This comes off fake and patronizing.”

Gaga made her way to Pennsylvania yesterday ahead of Biden’s campaign stop there. According to a Politico poll he has a single-digit lead over Trump while in Arizona they remain tied.

The pop icon has made it no secret about her disdain for Trump in the past. She branded him a “fool” and “racist” back in May over his reaction to George Floyd‘s death..