Goal! 2021 Begins With A Delicious Full-Frontal Photo 

Gay Trump supporter says he fears for his life after taking part in Capitol invasion

Gay Trumper: 'I Fear For My Life' After Attending Capitol Invasion

'The Real Housewives of Jersey' Serves Men's Buns in Its Cheeky Debut

The Q Shaman Has Become the Subject of Memes

Lady Gaga to Sing National Anthem at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Credit: Lady Gaga Instagram

Lady Gaga has been chosen to sing The National Anthem at president-elect Joe Biden‘s Inauguration on January 20 although she won’t be the only A-list star present at his and Kamala Harris‘ big day. 

The Biden Inaugural Committee announced the news on Thursday, January 14, where they also revealed that Jennifer Lopez will be doing some type of musical performance. 

Gaga campaigned for Biden along the way to his massive victory in November. The “Born This Way” singer receive criticism in one of her videos for him where some people thought she was mocking Donald Trump voters based on the way she dressed & acted.

She posted a photo of them embracing after Biden was officially declared the winner while gushing that he and vice president-elect Kamala Harris “just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen.”

Both Gaga & Lopez are familiar with performing at major events as they previously took on the Super Bowl Halftime Show in separate years. The former went solo for hers in 2017 while the latter was joined by Shakira, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin in 2019. 

Variety suggested that more megastars for the Biden-Harris Inaugural event have yet to be publicly revealed. Performers in the past included Beyonce, Kelly Clarkson and the late Aretha Franklin

Tom Hanks will also be hosting a 90-minute primetime Inaugural special that will feature Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

Per The New York Post: “The 90-minute patriotic program, dubbed ‘Celebrating America,’ will feature segments and performances highlighting ‘the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before,’ according to a press release. The inaugural special will celebrate American heroes on the front lines of the pandemic, from health-care workers to citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers.”

Sourcing: The New York Post, Variety

