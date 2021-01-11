Laganja Estranja Dishes on Her ‘WAP’ Inspired ‘Daddy’ Video & More

There is so much more to Laganja Estranja than her memorable quotes she said during RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6. She’s a great example of staying relevant through the years all while excelling in different parts of what it means to be a famous person that doesn’t always revolve around putting a wig and fierce outfit on.

Laganja has become a jack, or Jacqueline, of many trades as she’s dipped her pedicured toes into music, modeling, dancing, marketing and more. The reality show veteran recently dropped a stunning new video for her song “Daddy” which is deliciously inspired by Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion‘s massive smash “WAP”.

She also appeared alongside country legend LeAnn Rimes on FOX’s New Year’s Eve special, struck some serious poses for photographers like Bob of Scotland and released a CBD collaboration with Honey Pot Products.

There’s still, however, so much more to come from her as 2021 begins. Laganja hung out with us on Instagram Live last week where she talked about all of the above, dished on the new season of Drag Race and spoke about the one major show she’s dying to get on (no, it’s not All Stars).

Check it out below.