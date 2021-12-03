Lagoona Bloo Drops Her Aquamarine Holiday Fantasy, “Bloo Christmas”

While the equally dynamic performer Elvis Presley put the phrase “Blue Christmas” on the map, Lagoona Bloo is turning that on its ear and injecting the phrase with a sickening dose of holiday cheer in her brand new (and instantly infectious) rock/pop single “Bloo Christmas”. While Bloo admits that she has had more than her own share of “blue” holidays, this festive new holiday bop is the absolutely antithesis of that. Lagoona says “The main message in ‘Bloo Christmas’ is ‘My Christmas won’t be blue, because I have you!’ It’s about sharing the joy of being in love with someone over the holidays and how much of a game changer it is. Love truly is one of the greatest gifts we can give to one another!”

Filmed in New York City at The Q, the video for “Bloo Christmas” showcases a quintessential Lagoona Bloo holiday show, complete with adoring fans and Bloo herself serving “Holiday Barbie” realness! The production team for “Bloo Christmas” was comprised of Manhattan-based queer artists, including director and choreographer Daniel Gold, producer Brian Blum, and director of photography Mark Simakovsky. Bloo says “The video invites anyone and everyone to join in the holiday celebration,” Lagoona continues. “The viewer follows me through the piano bar, into a sexy Holiday Barbie dance scene and then to a Christmas concert spectacular!”

While Bloo has performed at events like Drag Out The Holly-A Holiday Drag Extravaganza in the past, her own holidays have been spent solo. That all changed for the mermaid pop princess (who dropped her EP Aqua earlier this year) when she met a special someone this summer and is thrilled to be spending Christmas in Kansas City with her new beau and his family. “My last few Christmases have been spent alone as I am very separated from my family so spending time with my new love and his family is something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Lagoona Bloo’s “Bloo Christmas” is available on Spotify, Apple Music and all streaming platforms.

