Lance Bass & Danielle Fishel to Turn Their 90s Love Story in a Rom-Com

Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel are turning their love story into a rom-com movie, and the two stars retold their 90s romance in a recent episode of the actress’ Pod Meets World podcast.

Fishel shared how in love she was with Bass back in the day saying,

“I thought I was going to marry Lance. I had envisioned our future. I held on for hope for way too long that we were going to get back together and get married and have a family. … It turns out I’m not Lance’s type.”

The former couple met when NSYNC, a boy band where Bass was a part of, made an appearance for a live special of ‘Boy Meets World’ in 1999. Fishel found out that the singer had a crush on her after spending the day together, and he even got Justin Timberlake to get her phone number for him.

After that, the two eventually started dating, and Bass even went to prom with Fishel. The 43-year-old singer remembered that time as a “catalyst” for him to accept his truth stating,

“I think so many people can relate to that story; so many people in the LGBT community, their prom night was the night they were like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. This can’t happen anymore.’ This was the catalyst for me that made me start to accept myself, which took a long time after that, but that was definitely the first little straw that broke.”

Fishel also shared more details about the school dance and what happened after.

“Lance and I had a very wonderful, very warm, loving relationship, but it was completely lacking of intimacy — intimacy in the romantic sense. Lance and I had a hotel room booked, and I had a vision for what that night was going to be, and Lance was very nervous about what my vision for that night was going to be. That is the night Lance talks about, where he felt like he was hurting me by not being honest with himself or anyone else about what was going on in his life, so it was kind of the impetus for him to say, ‘I’m going to end our relationship,'” the 41-year-old actress expressed.

Two weeks later, the two broke up and blamed the long distance, as Bass was on tour, and Fishel was filming for the the ABC sitcom ‘Boy Meets World.’ Back then, the actress was adamant that he was not gay.

However, years later, Bass came out to Fishel, and the two of them remained close friends. The singer also publicly came out as gay in 2006. Moreover, the former couple want to work on the rom-com movie with Lauren Lapkus and Marie Holland writing the script.

