Lance Bass’ Ex Drops Major Claims About His Feelings Towards Justin Timberlake

The question of the day is… how does Lance Bass REALLY feel about his former *NSYNC bandmate Justin Timberlake?

This topic was brought up in the most random of ways after Lance’s ex-boyfriend spoke about him being apparently “bitter” towards the Grammy winner in a new interview.

Cedric Martinez (the one who was on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its first season as Lisa Vanderpump‘s sidekick) was a guest on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef recently where he claimed that Lance is “not very close” with the other guys in *NSYNC.

He added that “the only person that kept coming up within the conversation was Justin Timberlake.”

“I don’t know what the situation is now, but I think at the time he felt a bit burned and disappointed that the friendship had kind of fizzled out or something, you know?,” Cedric continued. “So I think that Lance felt, you know, Justin had a big head and he thought it was a star. And so there was a hint of bitterness. But hey, I mean, I would have been maybe feeling the same…I think there was a bit of animosity there.”

Cedric continued by saying that “something must have happened” between Lance and Justin in order for his ex to allegedly feel some kind of way. “He never went into the details. But he did not like the fact that Justin was acting and seemed to be doing everything and you know, and Lance was trying to restart a career.”

Cedric might be onto something as Lance has spoken out about Justin in the past. He told Khloe Kardashian during a 2016 interview that he wasn’t invited to his & Jessica Biel‘s 2012 wedding. Then again the “Cry Me A River” singer didn’t snag a Save The Date for Lance’s 2014 nuptials to Michael Turchin so…