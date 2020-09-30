Lance Bass Talks About His Husband, Coming Out and More on ‘Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum’ Podcast

Will Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin have children anytime soon? Bass addressed the possibility of he and Turchin starting a family among other things when he was a guest on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, a podcast hosted by Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor on Smallville.

On the podcast, Rosenbaum talks to other celebrities about their flaws, insecurities, anxiety, and other things that make all of us human. Some of the past guests on Inside of You have been Henry Winkler, Ben McKenzie, Jennifer Love-Hewitt, and many more.

In the episode with Bass, the two talk about how the pandemic has put some of Bass’ business ventures on hold, Bass’ relationship with Turchin, Bass’ podcast, and a movie that Bass is working on based on these two girls who won a Winnebago on the Price is Right and followed NSYNC on tour.

Another thing Rosenbaum and Bass talked about is how Bass and Turchin are trying to start a family. Bass explained:

“I wanted a kid by 40. Like, you know it’s like if I’m going to have kids, like 40’s the age. You know you don’t want to be too old with a grandparent and all that type of stuff.”

Bass told Rosenbaum one of the reasons he knew he was going to marry Turchin was because they both wanted kids. Bass continued:

“We started this IVF (Invitro fertilization) process about three years ago and it’s just been not a great experience. I know a lot of people have a lot of failed IVF experiences, but we’ve gone through so many donors and now so many surrogates. It’s just been such a process and you know, last year we were pregnant for a few weeks and unfortunately lost both of them.”

Bass goes on to describe the current situation concerning trying to have a child with another surrogate.

Rosenbaum also inquired about Bass coming out as gay and how Bass’ parents reacted to it.

The full podcast episode can be viewed below.

Source: Inside of with Michael Rosenbaum Official YouTube Channel