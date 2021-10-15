Lance Bass: “The Baby Dragons Have Arrived!”

Former boy-bander and entrepreneur Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin welcomed twins to their family on Wednesday afternoon.

The couple announced the happy news posting the birth certificates of the newborns – Violet Betty and Alexander James – complete with little foot prints.

The caption read, “The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

The dads-to-be announced they were expecting back in June telling PEOPLE, “We told our friends and family about the ninth week, when we finally felt comfortable. You think you’re going to jinx it or something.”

In July, the couple shared an update that the twins were doing well and on their way. And late last month, the men gathered with friends for a celebratory baby shower.

Lance recently hosted a video exploring the challenges LGBTQ families face in trying to have children. In the video, Lance shared some of the obstacles he and Michael faced in their journey to grow their family over the past five years.

Those issues included going through several egg donors – apparently egg donor #10 brought the couple success. Several times they were told their surrogate was pregnant but complications would bring those hopes to an end. Until this week.

“You’re told so much as a gay person you’re not supposed to have a family,” says Lance. “So, that was what was in my head for so many years not thinking that I could actually have my own family. And that has changed.”

So it looks like this family just got a bit bigger. Congrats to Lance and Michael!

(source: PEOPLE)