Latest Music From Out Artists Nieri, Kailaya, Mothé, Darlin! The Band

Serving up for new music from outstanding out artists for your weekend playlist with something for everyone: electro-pop, bluesy R&B, alt glam-pop, and alternative rock.

First up, Milan-born Nieri whose latest single, “Face,” takes a look at the fever of filters and fillers amid the obsession to look perfect on social media.

And I’m feeling like a cheater / With the covers and the filters

My face is out of phase

And now I’m caught up in a fever / Would I cut a little deeper?

My face is just a phase

With glossy ’80s inspired production that mirrors the lyrical themes of the song, “Face” features stuttering, kinetic percussion and layered pop-synth goodness. The driving, glossy electro-pop track pairs perfectly with Nieri’s muscular, fearless vocals reminiscent of George Michael.

“The video starts with me wearing crystals on my face – a visual metaphor that transfers the mirror onto my face – and transitions into the second look where I am emboldened by makeup inspired by club kids of the 80s and 90s,” Nieri explains. “The third and final sequence sees me dancing freely in front of a wall of TVs, all playing videos of my face.”

Out singer/songwriter Kailaya drops her debut single, “Lately,” a soulful blues-tinged track featuring sensual vocals and a moody, jazz-inspired guitar.

As a Ukrainian-American, Kailaya will be donating the proceeds of her new single to LifeLover, a charity that provides humanitarian aid and helps the elderly community affected by the war in Ukraine.

“Ukraine has become my second home, so working with this charity and others is important to me,” Kailaya says in a press statement.

“I wrote ‘Lately’ in a time of my life where I needed to practice the art of letting go,” Kailaya shares about the personal new track. “I hope that my vulnerability creates a safe space for others to engage with their own.”

The artist adds that writing the song provided a path to process negative emotions connected to a past relationship, and helped her rebuild the experiences she felt so disconnected from.

Brooklyn alt glam-pop outfit Darlin! The Band debut their new single “Breathe.”

Written about living at the intersection of having a Grindr account and an anxiety disorder, “Breathe” follows the singer on his voyage to connection, from linking with strangers online to trying to eliminate long-held fears of intimacy and craft a valuable relationship.

“It is about my experience being terrified to meet up with people on dating apps – out of fear of connection, or out of fear of letting them down and not meeting their expectations – or feeling like I wouldn’t ‘know what I was doing’,” says lead singer Michael Doshier.

The music video for “Breathe” features re-enactments of 80s exercise classes with vintage elements of VHS filters make for a fun, breezy throwback video.

Non-binary alternative artist Mothé (real name Spencer Fort who previously performed on the indie rock scene as Moth Wings) recently released their debut album, I Don’t Want You To Worry Anymore, featuring the haunting lead single, “Terrified.”

“’Terrified’ is a song that came out of a three-day bender I did in Mansfield, Ohio,” Mothé shares about the genesis of the song. “I was running off steam in a lot of areas in my life and found a lot of comfort in being completely inebriated in such a small town.”

“When it came time to write ‘Terrified’ I found myself just accounting isolated moments of embarrassment and fear socially, and for awhile when something bad would happen in my life I would want to go back to Ohio and use,” they continue.

“To this day I want to go back sometimes,” Mothé adds. “I’m sober now, but it does sound nice to hide in Mansfield.”

The music video for “Terrified” balances the dark memories that inspired the lyrics with the artist twirling on the beach in a dress that’s as airy as the alt-rock melody.

This is one music video where you take in the song as it ‘happens.’ The build of the story, lyrics and vocals are quite artful as the intimate track takes the listener on an unexpected, cathartic journey.

