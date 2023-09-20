Layton Williams Pairs Up with Nikita Kuzmin in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ introduces another same-sex dance couple this year, as contestant Layton Williams is paired with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

Kuzmin first joined the show in 2021, and he is already in his third year. Meanwhile, Williams previously expressed:

“I’m happy so long as it’s a guy.”

“I’ve said I want to dance with a man, I want to be thrown around,” he further stated after being announced as a part of ‘Strictly’s line-up for this year.

The 29-year-old openly gay actor and singer continued,

“He [Kuzmin] is going to whip me into shape, and keep me on the straight and narrow because I do like to think I know what I am doing and do the most, but I really don’t have a clue!”

Williams and Kuzmin’s pairing was confirmed on September 16 during their pre-recorded launch show. Moreover, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 featured two same-sex dance partners: Jayde Adams with Karen Hauer and Richie Anderson with Giovanni Pernice.

Not to mention, celebrity baker John Whaite was also paired with professional dancer Johannes Radebe, making history as the first same-sex duo to take ‘Strictly’s dance floor.

For this year, Williams and Kuzmin are the only same-sex pair to be featured in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Source: attitude.co.uk