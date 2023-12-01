Lenny Kravitz on the Impact of the LGBTQ+ Community in His Life

The internet was previously left stunned after Lenny Kravitz released the music video of “TK421”, which is no short of steamy and racy…

“TK421” is the lead single of his upcoming album Blue Electric Light, which is set to be released on March 15, 2024. Not to mention, the album is now available for pre-order. As for what’s in store for Kravitz, Esquire revealed that he will be devoting the next six months to promoting his new album, and the next couple of years for a world tour.

Advertisement

Related: Lenny Kravitz Bares It ALL in NSFW “TK421” Music Video

Prior to the release of “TK421”, Kravitz played his unreleased album for some of his friends, and they were reportedly insistent on having the groovy track be released first.

“They even texted me days later, saying, ‘You really need to come out with that one first,’” the 59-year-old American singer-songwriter told the outlet.

Moreover, he also opened up about the huge impact of the LGBTQ+ community in his life, noting that they “protected me. Educated me. Fed me.”

“Not only in fashion and style, because that’s just something on top. They raised me. I was in the street—my choice—and it was the eighties in West Hollywood. It was that time; artists, musicians, hairstylists, and designers, those were the people I was hanging out with. I wanted to be around the creatives, and most of the people I met were from that community,” Kravitz further shared about his relationship with LGBTQ+ community.

Source: esquire.com