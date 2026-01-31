Hate Attack: Man Sentenced for Trying to Run Over Lesbian Women

Hate takes the wheel again… when hatred hits the gas, it doesn’t just accelerate—it drives straight into violence. In this disturbing yet strangely resilient tale, a Colorado man, Vitalie Oprea, is now facing a 20-year sentence after trying to run over two women simply for being themselves. But don’t be fooled: the women’s bravery and the justice system’s swift action show us that hate doesn’t win. Not today, not ever.

RELATED: Gay Student Found Dead with 36 Injuries. Police Focused on Sexuality

The Chase Begins: A Hate Fueled Man

It all started on February 19, 2023, when Oprea took his parents’ car for a spin—though “spin” is putting it mildly. After spotting two women near the corner of E. Arapahoe Road and South Liverpool Street, Oprea went into a fit of rage. He began shouting insults and making obscene gestures at them. But that wasn’t enough. Oh no. He decided to go full throttle—literally.

RELATED: Grindr Date Turns Deadly: Was It Murder or Just Kink Gone Too Far?

In a move that could only be described as reckless and insane, Oprea made a U-turn into oncoming traffic. His eyes locked onto his targets: the two women, walking through life, just minding their own business. To Oprea, though, their existence was a reason to commit a crime.

Running for Their Lives: The Women’s Brave Escape

As the maniac barreled toward them, the women bolted across a grassy patch near Grandview High School, hoping to escape the nightmare unfolding. But Oprea wasn’t done. Oh no. He drove right over the curb, the tires screeching as he chased them down. The women dove into a Ram pickup truck for shelter—but Oprea was right on their tail, ramming into their truck with all the fury of a man who couldn’t understand that love is love.

He got out of his vehicle, kicked the side of their truck, and tried to drag one of them out. But this wasn’t the end of the story. The women managed to get away and escape the terrifying scene.

The Aftermath: A Chilling Confession

When authorities caught up with Oprea in Arvada later that day, he didn’t exactly show remorse. Instead, he proudly declared, “I drove at the women because I saw them kissing and they were lesbians and I wanted to kill them.” Yes, you read that right. This man was so consumed by hate that he saw fit to endanger two innocent lives over something as simple as affection.

But here’s the twist: justice wasn’t far behind. Oprea was arrested, charged, and pled guilty to attempted first-degree murder. The wheels of justice were already in motion, and Oprea’s misguided fury was about to meet a reckoning.

The Verdict: 20 Years in Prison

The judge didn’t mess around. Oprea’s 20-year sentence was handed down swiftly by the 18th Judicial District, sending a clear message that hate crimes have consequences. Deputy District Attorney Lauren Agee made it clear that:

“These women did nothing to provoke this violence. They were targeted, chased, and left fearing for their lives. Our office takes hate-motivated violence extremely seriously, and attacks rooted in hate will be met with accountability and significant consequences.”

And that’s exactly what happened. Oprea’s actions have cost him 20 years behind bars. But for the two women whose lives he tried to destroy, it’s the beginning of a journey toward healing.

A Small Victory in the Face of Hate

While the world can sometimes feel overwhelming with hate, this case is a reminder that the power of love and justice can overcome even the darkest of intentions. Sure, Oprea’s life has taken a drastic turn, but so has the fate of the women he tried to harm—they’re still here, still standing, and still living their lives. And that, my friends, is a victory.

As for Oprea? Well, it looks like his misguided actions will serve as a harsh reminder that love is a force much stronger than any hate he could ever throw on the road.

In the end, it’s not hate that drives us—it’s love. And that’s the real story here.

Source: CBS News