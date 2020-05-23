Leslie Jordan On The Alleged Megan Mullally/Debra Messing Feud — ‘I Didn’t See It’

It’s the (alleged) feud that won’t end.

Leslie Jordan, who earned a Primetime Emmy Award for his hilarious portrayal of Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace, recently dished about the apparent fallout between costars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally that first made waves last summer.

“I didn’t (see it),” he revealed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live last week with Andy Cohen and Amy Sedaris. “I wish I could spill all of the (details).”

“Megan and I were in a big tub of grapes, and the grapes didn’t mush properly, so there was a lot going on,” he added. Leslie made a guest appearance during the I Love Lucy themed-episode this past season where all the main characters besides Will (Eric McCormack) acted as if they were Lucille Ball. “If there was any tension I didn’t witness it.”

A conspiracy theory started going around last year about why Will & Grace was cancelled when fans noticed that Debra and Megan unfollowed each other on social media. Megan intensified those rumors when she posted and deleted an Instagram story that talked about her feeling “the best” now that she’s lost her “attachment to somebody.”

“We always work under this kind of motto that everything’s about the work,” W&G series creator Max Mutchnick said after he was asked directly about allegations of their feud in a recent interview.

“It’s just about the work,” he continued. “And so if we stay true to that, then we just keep you guys out of whatever happened on the set this year because it would have done nothing but get in the way of the stories that we wanted to tell.”

Max kind of added fuel to the fire with what he said next. “It was not an easy year, but the permanent legacy of the show is much more important to us than any temporary squabble that would take place on the stage.”

Will & Grace officially ended late last month. It first aired between 1998-2006 before getting picked up again in 2017.