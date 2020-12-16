Let Freedom Swing- Georgia Prepares To ‘Swing The Senate’ At The Polls

After the record-setting and glass ceiling shattering victory of President-Elect Joe Biden & Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, the momentum continues and voters have one goal in mind; flipping the narrowly held Republican-Senate. The Republican incumbents (David Perdue & Kelly Loeffler) are being strongly challenged by Democrats Jon Ossoff & Raphael Warnock, and everyone from Broadway stars to the gang at Drag Out The Vote are encouraging voters “be a peach” and hit the Georgia voting booths in January.

Actor and producer Axel Roldos currently works at the Department of Public Health, helping run a COVID-19 testing site for the Fulton County Board of Health. He also works at the legendary Swinging Richards, telling Gay Cities “you can never have too many jobs during an economic calamity!” He decided to add one more occupation, when he helped craft the Swinging The Senate: A Get Out The Vote PSA campaign. Roldos worked with producer Chad Darnell on the video and says “Chad, who would write the copy and direct it, called me and prompted me to do this with him because he knew I was an actual dancer and would know other dancers who may be interested.”

While the video does not specify a political affiliation that the boys are voting for, Roldos’ political affiliation is clear; he told Gay Cities “I’m absolutely voting for the health, jobs, and justice candidates, [Democrats] Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. They are working for Georgians, and by extension, the rest of the country, and are committed to passing meaningful legislation to give everyone the help that they need to be prosperous.”

