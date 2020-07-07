Let Sam Smith “Fix You” Up With This Lovely Coldplay Cover

Sam Smith has new music out, and this time they’ve released a cover of an already popular song.

Have you ever starved for the sounds of Coldplay mixed with the voice of Sam Smith? If so, you’re about to find yourself in heaven. On Sunday, Smith released an emotional live performance video of Coldplay’s “Fix You.”

While announcing their version of the track on Twitter, Smith took the time to thank Coldplay for “writing such a beautiful song.”

Fix You. Listen now https://t.co/KaIABLOBPm xx⁰

Thank you @Coldplay for writing such a beautiful song pic.twitter.com/9ElQhM3gCo — samsmith (@samsmith) July 6, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Smith has sang the song that rocked the pop world in 2005. Back in May, the British singer released audio of their cover of the song. In addition, Smith is a very cover-friendly performer. Their music career was boosted by their cover to Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know.” Then last fall, Smith released a cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.”

As for their original content, that’s still on the way. Though, it has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. While Smith’s album To Die For, named after Smith’s February single and a Donnie Darko quote, is still planned for release, the album’s title is set to change. Plus, the album’s new release date is currently up in the air.

In the meantime, check out Smith’s cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You.”