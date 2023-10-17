Let’s Get to Know Taylor Swift’s Smoking Hot Backup Dancer

Those who have seen the Eras Tour have probably seen it coming — the internet is thirsting over Taylor Swift’s smoking hot backup dancer, Jan Ravnik, who is said to be a look-alike of American actor Oscar Isaac.

According to his Instagram bio, Ravnik is a dancer and choreographer based in Los Angeles, California. He has shared a number of posts about his experience performing on the Eras Tour, including the memorable opening night.

On his caption, Ravnik revealed that he came from a “small town” in the European country of Slovenia.

“I’m beyond grateful to be part of @taylorswift Eras Tour Still can’t put into words how I feel after yesterdays opening night!

I never thought that small town boy from Slovenia could come so far, but here we are

#erastour,” he wrote.

Moreover, the dancer continued to share his excitement about the Eras Tour movie, which features him in a number of performances wherein he shows his amazing stage presence and talent in dancing.

“The Eras Tour Movie Premiere !!

I’m still processing it all

I love so much my Eras Tour Family

We made a movie !!!!!,” he expressed in one of his recent Instagram posts.

Not to mention, Ravnik’s fit physique and toned abs are also highlighted in several instances during various song and dance numbers… That being said, let’s take a moment to admire some of his super sexy pics, shall we? 😉

