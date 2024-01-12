Let’s Talk About the Angel & Devil Queer Romance in ‘Good Omens’

‘Good Omens’ is a fantasy series that follows the unlikely duo of a demon named Crowley and angel Aziraphale who team up to prevent Armageddon.

In the show, David Tennant is portraying the character of Crowley, while Michael Sheen is playing the role of Aziraphale. The angel and demon carry out orders on Earth from their “opposing home offices,” and they develop a strong bond throughout their journey to completing their mission.

SPOILER incoming…

2019’s Season 1 shows how Aziraphale and Crowley forge a deep connection, which is completely at odds with their nature in Heaven and Hell. With their clever partnership, the angel and demon duo were even able to escape Heaven and Hell’s condemnations, therefore being allowed to live their lives on Earth.

The first season does not only show the unlikely dynamic of two polar opposite beings, which breaks stereotypes, but it also builds the anticipation of a queer romance between Aziraphale and Crowley.

Their love story spans throughout 6,000 years where viewers are able to witness the duo during significant events, such as “Noah’s Ark, the Crucifixion of Jesus, and the vibrant atmosphere of 1960s Soho,” among others.

Meanwhile, Season 2 crosses the line of mere hints between Aziraphale and Crowley’s romance. The two share a kiss in the finale episode, and the second season concludes on a bittersweet note.

Despite how things ended between the angel and demon duo (for now), ‘Good Omens’ heartwarmingly depicts the kind of love that goes beyond labels and limitations that are set, whether it be for humans, angels or demons.

Moreover, Prime Video’s ‘Good Omens’ is adapted from Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 best-selling novel of the same title. As per Collider, Gaiman previously emphasized that “angels and demons are sexless and genderless,” and that their identities “can be interpreted as asexual, aromantic, or even transcendent of traditional gender norms.”

The 63-year-old English writer also confirmed that Aziraphale and Crowley’s story is a love story.

“I wrote it as a love story. They acted it as a love story. You saw it as a love story. How much more proof do you need?,” Gaiman tweeted back in September 2020.

Not to mention, we’re expected to see more of Sheen and Tennant’s on-screen chemistry, as ‘Good Omens’ is confirmed to return for Season 3! We absolutely cannot wait to see what happens in Aziraphale and Crowley’s love story <3

Source: collider.com