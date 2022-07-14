Let’s Watch Our Favorite Zaddy Workout In The Nude

Our favorite Zaddy is going viral today for National Nude Day. Peloton is celebrating #NationalNudeDay with a funny bit from one of Instinct’s favorite actor, Chris Meloni. Chris previously talked to People Magazine about how he likes to work out in the nude so the fitness company posted this funny video celebrating our favorite Zaddy.

“I work out naked. It’s my gym,” “I can do whatever I want.”

The ad starts with Chris talking

“Apparently some people think the way I work out is strange,” Chris says, while doing bicep curls with heavy weights. “Honestly, I don’t get it.”

As the camera pulls back, it’s revealed that Chris is completely nude, with his private parts pixelated.

“Me, I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all,”

As everyone knows, Social Media loves Chris and from his thirst trap pics to his perfect butt and we covered most of them here in Instinct. We have always admired how Chris is perfectly comfortable with his big gay following and celebrates it. The commercial was produced by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production company.

Here are some of our favorite Chris insta:

And let’s not forget Chris reading thirst tweets.