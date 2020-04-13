Liam Hemsworth Poses Shirtless In Bed During Self-Isolation — See Sexy Pic

Liam Hemsworth used his assets to convince millions of people around the world to remain at home amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic. Well done, sir. Well done.

The Australian hottie, who has been making us swoon for years with his debonair good looks and charm, posted quite possibly his thirstiest Instagram photo yet on Sunday, April 12.

“Happy Easter! Stay safe. Stay in bed,” the caption wrote. The pic left millions of people feeling some kind of way in the comments section (err horny) with many heterosexual men jokingly claiming that they are now gay after witnessing such handsomeness.

Liam’s buff body has been on display in recent months as his breakup from ex Miley Cyrus appears to have done him well in the physique department. He showed off his bulging muscles after a trip to the gym in February where The Hunger Games star looked delicious in nothing but a white tank top which he wore with a pair of camo-inspired shorts.

He’s far from the only A-list stud that has been grabbing our attention while millions of us have been stuck in self-quarantine. Adam Rippon surrounded himself with things he loved, Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski started doing a cooking series from home and Ricky Martin dyed his hair pink while still looking fine as hell.