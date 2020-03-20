Here’s How Some of Our Faves Are Doing During Their Self-Quarantine

Millions of people across the world are on their 2nd week of self-isolation amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic. Some of our favorite stars are making the most out of the situation by posting the unique things they’ve been doing to keep themselves occupied as we hopefully turn this situation into a thing of the past very soon.

Take a look at the sexy, funny and hilarious things the men we love (and desire) have been doing over the past couple of days.

Adam Rippon surrounded himself with things he’s loves.

Dustin Mcneer put his bulging muscles on display and left little to the imagination.

Zachary Quinto showed off his feet.

Nyle DiMarco worked out shirtless.

Billy Porter taught us how to wash our hands in a fierce ensemble.

Ricky Martin dyed his hair pink.

Antoni Porowski launched a ‘Quar Eye’ cooking lessons series.

Bobby Berk brought a sweat with his hot as hell fitness guru Zach Morgan.

Elton John stayed home for his husband David Furnish and their two kids.

Lil Nas X checked his phone.