Here’s How Some of Our Faves Are Doing During Their Self-Quarantine

Millions of people across the world are on their 2nd week of self-isolation amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic. Some of our favorite stars are making the most out of the situation by posting the unique things they’ve been doing to keep themselves occupied as we hopefully turn this situation into a thing of the past very soon.
Take a look at the sexy, funny and hilarious things the men we love (and desire) have been doing over the past couple of days.
Adam Rippon surrounded himself with things he’s loves.
Dustin Mcneer put his bulging muscles on display and left little to the imagination.
Zachary Quinto showed off his feet.
Nyle DiMarco worked out shirtless.
Hey y'all! You gotta wash your hands, kids! Follow the @who guidelines and spend 40-60 seconds scrubbing off all those germs with soap and water. 🧼🦠Also, practice social distancing and keep your little asses at home so we can stop this virus and get back to living! I love you all! Stay safe, stay healthy, and I'll see you soon! #SafeHands #COVID19 Wearing @coach Eyewear by @ditaeyewear stoned by @mercuranyc in @swarovskiforprofessionals 🎥 @sammyratelle
Billy Porter taught us how to wash our hands in a fierce ensemble.
Si no es estrictamente necesario o seas de las personas que trabajan incansablemente para asistir, detener, mejorar, combatir este virus, por favor te ruego que no salgas a la calle. Todo dentro de tus posibilidades, pero todos tenemos que poner de nuestra parte. La vida de todos depende de eso. #yomequedoencasa
Ricky Martin dyed his hair pink.
EP#2: Zoodles with Meat S.O.S 🍝 🆘: Zoodles are a ridiculous word but a delicious thing to eat. A simple af meat sauce w loads of spinach make it a full meal. Check my insta stories to see how you can help @feedingamerica get food to those in need right now including the elderly, families who are struggling and students.
Antoni Porowski launched a ‘Quar Eye’ cooking lessons series.
✨✨NO Gym, NO Problem ✨✨Now more than ever it is important to stay healthy and active. So, I asked my trainer and our fitness guru @zachmorgan to pull together an easy workout that you can do anywhere… without the use of any equipment. Ready to sweat? Head to my #linkinbio
Bobby Berk brought a sweat with his hot as hell fitness guru Zach Morgan.
Thank-you @kevinbacon for the nomination!! #IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for? Please post your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. My six nominations are – @teddysphotos @samsmith @taron.egerton @sharonstone @sharonosbourne and @sam_fender!
Elton John stayed home for his husband David Furnish and their two kids.
Lil Nas X checked his phone.