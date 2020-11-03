Lil Nas X Clapped Back At Homophobic Rappers 50 Cent & Dave East

Lil Nas X is tired of the homophobia from other rappers.

A couple of days ago, we shared with you Lil Nas X’s FANTASTIC Halloween costume in the form of Nicki Minaj in her iconic “Super Bass” music video. This includes a tight pink leopard jumpsuit, a white and pink wig, and makeup support from drag performer Gottmik. The “Old Town Road” rapper then captioned his photos of the outfit with “Nas Maraj.”

But while many people on the internet celebrated Lil Nas X’s Halloween costume, some fragile rappers felt they needed to assert their toxic masculinity online.

As Complex reports, Rapper 50 Cent posted on Twitter a looking emoji with the text, “What the f***. Nikki come get him!! Lol.” (Keep in mind, he misspelled Nicki Minaj’s name there).

Rapper Dave East also jumped into the fold to shame Lil Nas X for his costume game. The rapper even included a Jamaican homophobic slur in his Instagram Story, “And y’all was mad at me about this n***a. Bati mon bun up!!!! I gotta move to Jamaica, @PopcaanMusic on my wayyyyy chubble.”

These two comments then opened the gates to the homophobic and toxic men of Twitter sharing their (unwanted) two cents on the situation. That’s when Lil Nas X decided to step in. The openly gay rapper first confronted 50 Cent. While keeping his composure, Lil Nas X simply responded with “why u in barb business [sic]?” (Barb is a nickname for Nicki Minaj that her fans have adopted).

But things got more heated after Dave East joined the conversation. To East, Lil Nas X started by correcting him on his misspelling of the slur.

“N****s can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois,” Lil Nas X wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to Out.

Lil Nas X did, however, post again to say, “bro I don’t bother a soul in this industry. all I do is tweet and make bangers. Leave me alone damn [sic].”

He then later tweeted, “it’s november 2nd and grown men are waking up to have group discussions about a costume i wore on halloween.”

After that tweet, Lil Nas X’s fans came in droves to support the musical artist.

When will the homophobic rappers leave Lil Nas X alone?

