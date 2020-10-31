Lil Nas X Flawlessly Channels Nicki Minaj For Halloween: See Photos

Lil Nas X has celebrities like Skai Jackson and Iggy Azalea shaking in their boots over what he was able to pull off for Halloween this year. And trust us, you’ve never seen him like this before.

The “Old Town Road” singer channeled his alter ego Nas Maraj (something he was known for prior to becoming famous) by dressing and looking exactly like Nicki Minaj from her “Super Bass” music video.

The resemblance is uncanny as everything from the makeup to the wig to the outfit to the faces he made in the snaps was astounding. “THE BESSSSST,” Andy Cohen wrote in the comments section while others demanded that the one and only Nicki give him a verse on an upcoming track.

Lil Nas has yet to work with the first-time mother although he has admitted to being a huge fan of hers. This past summer he confessed to being a member of her massive “Barb” fanbase, revealing that he ran a fan account dedicated to the “Beez in the Trap” emcee before becoming an overnight sensation.

Also let’s keep it real here. Nas looks great in drag. Could always be a side hustle for him in case the music thing doesn’t work out in the long run. RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 anyone?

The Georgia native is one of the many hot guys who make up a collection of what is known as “gay Halloween”. It happens to be one of the more popular hashtags for the heavily celebrated holiday as many rock usually next to nothing in their ensembles while looking fine as hell in the process.

That might change this year, due to COVID restrictions taking place worldwide, but plenty of men are still showing out for the ‘gram whether it be something they put together in 2020 or taking us on a flashback journey when the world was a much different place.

