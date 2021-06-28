HOT

Lil Nas X Made Out With A Male Dancer At The BET Awards

Image via BET

We’re reeling from Lil Nas X’s BET Awards performance.

22-year-old Singer and rapper Lil Nas X came to win at the BET Awards. And we don’t mean win any awards (as the performer suspiciously didn’t receive any nominations this year…). We mean, he came to win the night and become the hottest topic on social media.

Last night, Lil Nas X first appeared in two stunning looks, a corseted ballgown and a floral bellbottomed suit, while walking the red carpet. But it was Lil Nas X’s mid-show performance that got people talking online. Singing and dancing to “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X first made reference to Michael Jackson’s “Do You Remember The Time.” The performer appeared in a skimpy gold pharaoh costume while standing on the Microsoft Theater stage.

Lil Nas X then proceeded to perform his hit song. Then at the end, Lil Nas X made out with one of his backup dancers.

The moment made HUGE splashes online. Many people praised Lil Nas X for his brave performance (including Diddy). The performance was a daring display of Black LGBTQ representation and existence, and one specifically performed in a Black space/program like the BET Awards. We only wish they’d given us a view of Kevin Hart’s reaction and not Lena Waithe’s. We’re sure THAT would have become a meme.

But there were, of course, some who expressed rage at the Atlanta-raised musician.

However, once again, Lil Nas X was ready to fight back. The musician has already responded to some of the hate online. One Twitter user tweeted to Lil Nas X, “”DONT USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR S***S LIKE THIS!!!!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS.”

In response, the singer wrote, “y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture.”

Though, Lil Nas X wasn’t totally alone in representing at the BET Awards last night. At the end of her acceptance speech for her lifetime achievement award, Queen Latifah shouted out, “Peace. Happy Pride!” The audience then responded with huge applause.

