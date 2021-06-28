Lil Nas X Made Out With A Male Dancer At The BET Awards

We’re reeling from Lil Nas X’s BET Awards performance.

22-year-old Singer and rapper Lil Nas X came to win at the BET Awards. And we don’t mean win any awards (as the performer suspiciously didn’t receive any nominations this year…). We mean, he came to win the night and become the hottest topic on social media.

THE LIL NAS X EXPERIENCE 🙌🏾@LilNasX’s red carpet and performance looks for the #betawards2021 pic.twitter.com/lvc1VKHend — Fashion By Nas 🌈 (@monteroscloset) June 28, 2021

Lil Nas X wows BET Awards red carpet in elaborate gown https://t.co/8EBZ6e72Uc pic.twitter.com/PabTI1kisN — CNN (@CNN) June 28, 2021

we causing the emasculation of men all 2021 😈🥶💯 https://t.co/bOQJne3BYL — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

Last night, Lil Nas X first appeared in two stunning looks, a corseted ballgown and a floral bellbottomed suit, while walking the red carpet. But it was Lil Nas X’s mid-show performance that got people talking online. Singing and dancing to “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X first made reference to Michael Jackson’s “Do You Remember The Time.” The performer appeared in a skimpy gold pharaoh costume while standing on the Microsoft Theater stage.

Lil Nas X then proceeded to perform his hit song. Then at the end, Lil Nas X made out with one of his backup dancers.

The moment made HUGE splashes online. Many people praised Lil Nas X for his brave performance (including Diddy). The performance was a daring display of Black LGBTQ representation and existence, and one specifically performed in a Black space/program like the BET Awards. We only wish they’d given us a view of Kevin Hart’s reaction and not Lena Waithe’s. We’re sure THAT would have become a meme.

Last live performance: ripped his pants

Next live performance: fuck it, no pants https://t.co/4oaJD6qdVc — Katrina ❤️💙 (@sawyermomee) June 28, 2021

LIL NAS X A FUCKIN KING LETS GO — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) June 28, 2021

Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — LOVE (@Diddy) June 28, 2021

I'm so proud of @LilNasX for making history and not being ashamed to be who he truly is. You're an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Mz2JHLNdOt — 💀 BLM OR GTFO//Skullz ⚧️✡️ (@KinkySkullz) June 28, 2021

QUEER BLACK ARTISTS ARE MAINSTREAM AND HERE TO STAY! KNOW THA! I need this for Vincint Cannady (There Will Be Tears) too. @VINCINT_ #LilNasX #CallMeByYourName https://t.co/CnFoIelGJT — Jason (Moderna Gay. One Piece stan) (@EscaflowneClown) June 28, 2021

But there were, of course, some who expressed rage at the Atlanta-raised musician.

However, once again, Lil Nas X was ready to fight back. The musician has already responded to some of the hate online. One Twitter user tweeted to Lil Nas X, “”DONT USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR S***S LIKE THIS!!!!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS.”

In response, the singer wrote, “y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture.”

y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture https://t.co/mGmah0CbP9 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021

Though, Lil Nas X wasn’t totally alone in representing at the BET Awards last night. At the end of her acceptance speech for her lifetime achievement award, Queen Latifah shouted out, “Peace. Happy Pride!” The audience then responded with huge applause.

Queen Latifah Lifetime Achievement #BETAwards Salutes the lgbtq community. Happy Pride 💜🌈#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/o1W09DBMtB — Nina Nicole Kapowski (@NinaNicoleShow) June 28, 2021