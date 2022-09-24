Lil Nas X Trolls Protesters With Free Pizza

Maybe someday Lil Nas X haters will learn that it’s hard to troll a troll.

Lil Nas X is currently touring across the United States and performing hits like “Old Town Road” and “Industry Baby.” But in the middle of that, the singer had the time to mess with anti-LGBTQ protesters. You love to see it!

On Sunday evening, the 23-year-old retweeted a video from a fan at his MGM Musical Hall performance in Boston. The Twitter post showed a small group of protesters standing across the street from the venue. Many of the protesters are seen holding up signs saying things like “Repent and believe” and “Jesus Is God even demons know it.”

“Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” the singer and rapper tweeted in response to the video.

just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo! https://t.co/ZUyh9peQuG — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

Lil Nas X then shared a second video on Twitter a few hours later. That follow-up video showed the group turning down the free pizza. The video also focused on one of the protesters who was wearing a black “Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries” t-shirt promoting a Toronto-based “radical evangelistic” Christian ministry. The clip then shows a protester with a mic saying, “we thank you, we appreciate it, but no thank you.”

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

From there, the camera focuses again on the man with the shirt. We then hear a sped-up version of the Sufjan Stevens song “Mystery of Love” from the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name.

“update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors,” Lil Nas X wrote.

The concert that night went on without any more incidents. But Lil Nas X ever the troll, decided to talk about it again the next day.

“Can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy [that] was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection,” the rapper jokingly tweeted. “i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him.”

can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy thst was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

Lil Nas X then posted about media coverage of the incident by sharing a screenshot of Entertainment Weekly’s article on Twitter after it appeared on his Google Discover page.

But since then, Lil Nas X has set his sights back on his music. That includes releasing a new song in collaboration with League of Legends and performing for his Long Live Montero Tour.