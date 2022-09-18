Lil Nas X Is Dropping A New Song On Friday

Lil Nas X is dropping new music this Friday!

In collaboration with League of Leagues developer Riot Games, Lil Nas X is releasing a new single titled “STAR WALKIN.’” The song will drop on September 23. But that’s not all, the singer will perform at the League of Legends Worlds Finals in November.

The event will take place at San Francisco’s Chase Center on November 5. Riot Games also released an in-game skin designed by Lil Nas X & the company. The skin will drop as the upcoming League of Legends champion named K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah. “Prestige Empyrean K’Sante” will be released on November 3 and players will have until November 14 to unlock it.

“I felt like it was time for me to try something new,” shared Lil Nas X in a statement. “I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming.”

“I will be the greatest president of League of Legends, of all time,” the musician added. “Also I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds! ‘STAR WALKIN’’ is the only song anyone is allowed to listen to from now on.

Naz Aletaha, the Global Head of League Esports for Riot, called Lil Nas X “the most electrifying name in music… When he showed up at our headquarters and told us that he wanted to be President of League and join us throughout Worlds, we of course said ‘yes’. We’ve all been blown away by his vision, passion, and undeniable style, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the Worlds stage in San Francisco this November.”

Promotional pictures shared with the announcement show Lil Nas in a suit. And wouldn’t you know it, these are the same photos we saw in August. Back then, we reported that Lil Nas X was working on new projects. It looks like “STAR WALKIN’” was one of them.

“I got a lot planned for y’all. I’m finna do a lot. That’s all I’m finna say,” he shared at the time.

Now the question is, will this collaboration end with Riot Games? Or, will Jennifer Coolidge join the fold?

While talking to Variety earlier this year, the actress said, “I could plant the seed, I’d be in Lil Nas’s next video. I’m just gonna put that out there.”

Did the recent Emmy-winner manifest the job in time for this song’s music video, or will that come in a future project? We’ll see.

Source: Variety,